Chaparro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia.
Anthony Volpe has been the prospect getting the most buzz in Yankees camp, but Chaparro has looked great too, slashing .314/.400/.743 with a team-leading five homers and 12 RBI. Chaparro was optioned to minor-league camp in early March, and unlike Volpe, he has yet to play at Triple-A. However, given his strong performance in camp, it wouldn't be surprising if he reaches that level -- and potentially gets a look in the majors -- at some point this season.