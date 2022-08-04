Benintendi 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.
The 28-year-old outfielder has gone just 1-for-20 to begin his Yankees tenure, but he's drawn eight walks in seven games and chipped in two of his six steals on the season. Benintendi is still batting .305 on the year, and it's only a matter of time until hits start falling in for him in pinstripes.
