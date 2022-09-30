Benintendi (wrist) is scheduled to begin taking dry swings Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Benintendi said last week that he doesn't expect to return from the injured list before the playoffs, but it's encouraging that he'll resume swinging over the weekend. It's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old will be available for the start of the postseason, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Not expected back before playoffs•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Getting surgery Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Requires surgery•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: X-rays negative•