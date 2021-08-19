Heaney (8-8) took the win over Boston on Wednesday, hurling seven innings and allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Things didn't start well for the southpaw, as Xander Bogaerts took him deep to right field in the first frame. Heaney bounced back impressively, however, holding the Red Sox to one hit and no runs over the remainder of his outing. The veteran has struggled to keep the ball in the park since joining New York -- nine of the 16 hits he has allowed have left the yard -- but his superb outing against the division-rival Red Sox could be a step toward a turnaround. Heaney is tentatively scheduled to face the Braves in Atlanta early next week.