Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Dealt to Yankees

McCutchen was traded from the Giants to the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

McCutchen figures to bolster New York's outfield, as he'll likely draw starts in right field until Aaron Judge (wrist) is healthy enough to return from the disabled list. It's currently unclear who the Yankees had to give up in exchange for the 31-year-old outfielder, but Abigail Avelino is believed to be one of the pieces involved in the deal, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.