Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Homers again
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.
McCutchen took Felix Hernandez deep to lead off the game with his 17th home run of the season. Though he started slowly with the Yankees, McCutchen has now homered in consecutive games. He's led off and batted third most recently, which should allow him to rack up counting stats to close the season, especially if he continues his power resurgence.
