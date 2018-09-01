Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Leading off Saturday
McCutchen is starting in right field and leading off Saturday against the Tigers.
McCutchen will immediately assume leadoff duties for his new team with southpaw Daniel Norris toeing the rubber for the Tigers, though he could find himself elsewhere in the lineup against righties. The 31-year-old hit .255/.357/.415 with 15 homers and 13 steals across 130 games with the Giants prior to being dealt.
