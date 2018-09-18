Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Making first career start in left field
McCutchen will lead off and play left field Tuesday against the Red Sox in Aaron Judge's first start since returning from a broken wrist.
McCutchen has never started in left field so far in his major-league career and has only ever played a total of five innings there, all of which came after his trade to New York. The fact that McCutchen, a righty, starts over Brett Gardner, a lefty, despite the opposing pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi) being right-handed is a significant one, as it suggests McCutchen isn't due to lose too many at-bats down the stretch.
