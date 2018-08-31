Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Officially traded to Yankees

McCutchen was dealt from San Francisco to the Yankees on for Abiatal Avelino and Juan De Paula, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

As expected, McCutchen will head to New York after the two clubs finalized a deal that was set into motion Thursday night. Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Giants will pay for half of McCutchen's remaining salary of $2.4 million, though the Yankees would've remained under the luxury tax threshold regardless. With Aaron Judge (wrist) still sidelined indefinitely, McCutchen will step into a regular role in the lineup as Giancarlo Stanton is expected to see more time at DH in order to rest his lingering hamstring issue. On the year, McCutchen has slashed .255/.357/.415 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 130 games.