Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Sits for Game 4
McCutchen is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
McCutchen will give way to lefty-hitting Brett Gardner in left field for Tuesday's potentially decisive game with right-hander Rick Porcello toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The former NL MVP is just 2-for-14 through the first three games of the series. He'll be available off the bench if needed.
