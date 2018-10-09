McCutchen is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

McCutchen will give way to lefty-hitting Brett Gardner in left field for Tuesday's potentially decisive game with right-hander Rick Porcello toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The former NL MVP is just 2-for-14 through the first three games of the series. He'll be available off the bench if needed.