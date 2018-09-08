Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Smacks two-run homer
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's victory over the Mariners.
Hitting from the leadoff spot, McCutchen connected on his first home run as a Yankee with a two-run shot in the third inning. It was only his second hit in six starts with his new club, and he now owns a .250/.355/.409 slash line to go with 16 home runs and 57 RBI over 592 plate appearances this season.
