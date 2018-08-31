Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Unavailable Friday
McCutchen will not be available for Friday's game against Detroit after being traded to the Yankees earlier in the day, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports.
This shouldn't come as a major surprise considering McCutchen is flying across the country from the West Coast to join his new team in New York. Look for him to be ready for action Saturday.
