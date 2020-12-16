Velazquez signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Velazquez was let go by the Orioles in late October after appearing in 40 games with the club in 2020. The shortstop has struggled in the majors over the past few seasons, but he should get the chance to develop in the minors with the Yankees. Given his past experience, the 26-year-old could certainly receive an invitation to major-league spring training in 2021.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Sent down Saturday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Records fourth steal•
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Heads to bench•
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Steals base in win•
-
Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Starting in third straight•