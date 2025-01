The Yankees signed Velazquez to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx and played 28 games for the Yankees in 2021. The 30-year-old utility player is a career .189/.244/.293 hitter over parts of six seasons at the big-league level. He spent all of 2024 at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization, posting a .692 OPS with 16 homers and 33 steals.