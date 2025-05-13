DeSclafani (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.
DeSclafani missed all of last season due to flexor tendon repair surgery on his right elbow. More than 13 months after his procedure, it's unclear where he is in his rehab process, but the Yankees evidently feel good about his current status and will send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue building up.
More News
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: Opens on 60-day IL•
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: IL bound with forearm strain•
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws in minor league game•
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: Pitching in minors game next•
-
Twins' Anthony DeSclafani: Completes bullpen session•