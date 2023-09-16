Misiewicz was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday.
Misiewicz was struck in the head by a line drive and was ultimately carted off the field. In positive news, he was alert and able to stand, though it seems unlikely he'll be able to pitch again in 2023.
