Misiewicz was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Misiewicz's move to the IL comes after he exited in the sixth inning of Friday's 7-5 win over the Pirates after being struck in the head by a line drive. He remained down on the field for several minutes after the incident before being hospitalized, but he's since been discharged. While Misiewicz seems to have avoided any facial or skull fractures, he'll likely be shut down for the season while he recovers from the brain injury.