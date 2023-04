Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in an 8-1 win against the Phillies.

Rizzo recorded his first long ball of the campaign in the fifth inning, swatting a two-run shot to right field to give New York a 5-1 lead. The first baseman has hit safely in all four of New York's contests this season, going a collective 4-for-12 with four RBI and a 4:2 BB:K.