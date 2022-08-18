Rizzo went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays.

Rizzo led off the eighth inning with a home run off lefty reliever Brooks Raley to tie the game for the Yankees. After hitting homers in four straight games from July 29 to August second, the first baseman has fallen into a slump with a .097 batting average and .410 OPS in 31 at-bats over his last nine games. The 33-year-old is more productive at home with a .545 slugging percentage and 18 home runs in 200 at-bats compared to a .440 slugging percentage and 10 home runs in 175 at-bats away from Yankee Stadium.