Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a single, a walk and a strikeout during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Rizzo clubbed his third homer of the season in the fifth inning off Toronto starter Jose Berrios and continues to mash as the Yankees' de facto leadoff hitter. Through the first week of the season, the veteran lefty is slashing .300/.481/1.281.