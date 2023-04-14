Rizzo went 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Twins.

Rizzo was the lone bright spot in the Yankees' worst loss of the season thus far. The former Cub has had a hot start to the season, hitting .326 with a 1.004 OPS. The veteran lefty will look to continue playing well in his crucial role of protecting reigning league MVP Aaron Judge in the lineup.