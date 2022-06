Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam and a second run scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Blue Jays.

His fifth-inning blast off Trevor Richards capped an eight-run frame for the Yankees that put the game out of reach. Rizzo has gone yard in back-to-back games while batting .271 (16-for-59) through 15 contests in June with six of his 17 homers and 18 of his 47 RBI on the season.