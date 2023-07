Rizzo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.

Rizzo was set to sit Friday due to an elbow issue before the game was postponed, but he started both games of Saturday's twin bill and went 1-for-6 with three walks. The trip to the bench will end a stretch of 17 straight starts for the 33-year-old. Jake Bauers will man first base in his place Sunday while Oswaldo Cabrera receives a start in left field.