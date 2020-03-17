Seigler (kneecap) is expected to start the 2020 campaign with Low-A Charleston, Dan Kelly of SB Nation reports.

The Yankees drafted Seigler 23rd overall in the 2018 draft, and he was initially regarded as one of the team's top prospects. However, the backstop hit only .175 in 120 plate appearances in Low-A ball last season before a patella fracture ended his campaign after 30 games. Seigler's defensive tools make him an intriguing player to keep an eye on, and the coming season figures to be crucial in assessing his offensive potential.