Seigler will miss the rest of the season due to a patella fracture, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He apparently called for a slider, got a fastball and got crossed up, which led to the injury. Seigler's on-base potential and athleticism for a catcher are intriguing aspects of his profile, but injuries have limited him to just 54 pro games since he was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft.

