Yankees' Anthony Seigler: Reporting to Low-A
The Yankees will assign Seigler (quadriceps) to Low-A Charleston on Monday to make his season debut, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
After straining his quadriceps in March, Seigler was held back at extended spring training as the Yankees took a cautious approach with returning him to game action. With the organization now apparently satisfied with how Seigler's quad has responded in a simulated games, the 2018 first-round pick will now make his debut in full-season ball. The 19-year-old will get a tough test right off the bat with Charleston set to oppose Dallas Keuchel, who will be making his first rehab start for the Braves' affiliate in Rome.
