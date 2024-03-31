Volpe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Astros in a 5-3 victory.

Volpe gave New York some needed breathing room with his solo shot in the eighth inning to put the team ahead by two runs. The long ball was the second-year shortstop's first of the campaign after he belted 21 homers as a rookie last year. Volpe has had at least one hit in each of his first three games this season and has shown improved plate discipline in the small sample size with a 4:3 BB:K through 14 plate appearances.