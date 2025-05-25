Volpe went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over Colorado.

Volpe was one of three Yankee batters to log three hits in Saturday's rout. He brought Todd Grisham home on an RBI infield single in the fifth frame before adding to the Yankees' lead with an RBI double to left field in the eighth. Volpe has reached base safely in five consecutive games and has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI over that span.