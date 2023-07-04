Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted Tuesday that he's considered moving Volpe back to the leadoff spot, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone added that he's been impressed with how Volpe has controlled the strike zone over the last three weeks. The rookie shortstop entered play Tuesday sporting a .379/.446/.603 slash line with two home runs and two stolen bases across his previous 18 contests. Much of that production has come from the lower third of the order, although he's batting sixth Tuesday and it sounds like he could be elevated to the top of the lineup soon.