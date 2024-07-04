Volpe will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Reds.

It's the first time since April 9 that Volpe has hit anywhere other than leadoff. After a productive first two months of the season, Volpe has slashed just .211/.228/.301 with a 33:3 K:BB over 136 plate appearances since June 1. Ben Rice will get a shot in the leadoff spot Thursday.