Volpe went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts and a stolen base across both games of a doubleheader against Boston on Sunday.

Volpe batted out of the No. 9 spot in each contest, and he saw his season average drop to .189 with the 0-for-7 line. The rookie shortstop had curtailed his strikeout rate a bit coming into Sunday, having fanned just four times over his previous 23 plate appearances, but his overall 30.9 percent strikeout rate on the campaign is a concern. Volpe did at least manage a steal in the nightcap, giving him 15 on the season, but even that category has dried up for him of late -- Sunday's theft was just his second in his past 31 contests.