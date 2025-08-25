Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Volpe is "our shortstop" and will play "regularly" after a second straight day out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Volpe's second day off in a row Monday is viewed as a "reset," per Boone, rather than any indication that Volpe's standing at the team's starting shortstop might be in danger. The 24-year-old is slashing only .169/.213/.338 in August and has taken a step back defensively this season, but the Yankees are not ready to bench Volpe on a long-term basis.