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The Yankees placed Volpe (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Volpe is still working his way back from surgery last October to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. He's expected to be ready for a rehab assignment around the second week of April and could make his season debut around May 1. Jose Caballero will cover shortstop for the Yankees while Volpe is on the mend.

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