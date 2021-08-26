Volpe is hitting .305/.416/.588 with eight homers, seven steals, 22 RBI and 37 runs over 34 games with High-A Hudson Valley.

After crushing Low-A to the tune of a 1.078 OPS, it's been more of the same in High-A, where he's sitting on a 1.004 OPS. All told, Volpe has now smashed 20 homers and stolen 28 bases in 88 minor-league games this season. His strikeout rate's up a bit and his walk rate's down a bit since the promotion, but both are still solid. Few prospects in the game have raised their stock as much as Volpe has this season, as the 20-year-old -- a 2019 first-round pick -- was considered a glove-first shortstop before this big breakout. The bat has clearly caught up, and then some.