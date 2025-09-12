default-cbs-image
Volpe (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Boston.

Volpe received a cortisone shot Wednesday for a nagging left shoulder injury and will miss a third straight start. It's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench, but he's not expected to need a stint on the 10-day injured list. Jose Caballero will again play shortstop for the Yankees on Friday.

