Volpe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Volpe recorded both extra-base hits in the contest for New York. His fourth-inning double was negated when he was picked off second base, but he made up for that lapse with a clutch homer in the ninth, slugging a two-out, three-run, game-tying shot off Detroit closer Alex Lange that resulted in the contest going into extra innings. The long ball was Volpe's 20th of the campaign, and he's already recorded 21 thefts, making him the first player in franchise history to put up a 20-20 performance as a rookie. Volpe had also recorded a 20-20 season in each of his previous two years in the minors.