Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Reaches deal with Yankees
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Volpe is recovering from shoulder surgery and won't be ready to begin the 2026 season. This was his first year of arbitration eligibility, and he'll see a raise of about $2.6 million from last campaign.
