Volpe (shoulder) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Though rain in the New York forecast Monday night could result in the series opener being postponed, the Yankees are comfortable enough with Volpe's health to have him play if the game goes on as planned. Volpe felt a pop in his left shoulder Saturday and sat out Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Rays as a result, but he avoided a significant injury after an MRI and X-ray cleared him of any major damage.