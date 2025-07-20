Volpe went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Saturday's victory over Atlanta.

Volpe put together a standout showing Saturday, launching the first two-homer game of his young career. He hit a two-run blast off Wander Suero in the fifth inning, then followed with a game-tying solo shot off Dylan Lee in the eighth inning. It could be the beginning of a much-needed hot streak for the shortstop, who's struggled at the plate this season with a .216/.288/.399 slash line in 97 games. Still, his 37 extra-base hits, 53 RBI and 10 steals offer some redeeming value.