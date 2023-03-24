Volpe has been receiving support from "high-level voices" within the Yankees in his bid to make the Opening Day roster, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Manager Aaron Boone allowed his players to "pound the table" for their favorite shortstop candidate earlier this week, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, and it sounds like multiple veterans have Volpe's back. The 21-year-old was considered a long shot to make the team coming into camp, but he's put himself neck and neck with Oswald Peraza by slashing .279/.404/.535 with two homers and five steals in 15 Grapefruit League games. Volpe is leading off for the Yankees again in their split-squad game against the Twins on Friday.