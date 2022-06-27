Volpe went 1-for-4 with a walk-off two-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Double-A Somerset's extra-inning win over Hartford on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's 10th-inning blast not only won the game for Somerset, it also clinched a spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The homer was the fourth in the past nine games for Volpe, who also has eight RBI and five stolen bases during that span. The prized prospect started off slowly with a .183 average through his first 38 games this season, but he's turned things around with a .314/.375/.569 slash line, five homers, 16 RBI and nine thefts over his past 25 contests.