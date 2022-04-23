Volpe went 0-for-2 with three walks and three stolen bases Friday in an Eastern League contest against Hartford.

The Yankees' top prospect has largely struggled in his first taste of Double-A ball, slashing .146/.294/.341 with 16 strikeouts in 51 plate appearances. His considerable skills haven't been entirely invisible, however, as he has slugged two homers and notched five steals through 11 contests. Volpe broke through with 27 homers and 33 thefts across stints at Low-A and HIgh-A last season, but he has found the going much tougher so far at the Double-A level.