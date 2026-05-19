Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swipes two bags in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Volpe singled and stole second in the second inning before doubling and stealing third in the fourth. They were Volpe's first two swiped bags of the season after making his season debut last Wednesday. Through five games, Volpe is 4-for-13 with a pair of doubles, three RBI, two runs scored, two steals and a 7:4 BB:K. He's started all five games since returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Caps busy weekend with three RBI•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Joining big club•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: May not be guaranteed everyday job•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Staying on rehab through weekend•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Will not be activated Friday•