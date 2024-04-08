Volpe went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and scored two runs in Sunday's 8-3 victory versus Toronto.

Volpe has been swinging a hot bat to start the season, as he's slashing .424/.486/.606 through 37 plate appearances. The 22-year-old has also swiped three bags in four attempts and has scored nine times while knocking one homer and driving in three runs. Volpe worked to flatten his swing during spring training, and the results so far are promising considering that he hit just .209 as a rookie last year.