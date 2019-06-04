Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Wearing pinstripes with 30th pick

The Yankees have selected Volpe with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Volpe is a very polished defender at shortstop who could develop an above-average hit tool with above-average speed. He will need to reach both of those grades for him to be interesting in fantasy, as he has well below-average power from the right side. He is committed to Vanderbilt and could be difficult to sign.