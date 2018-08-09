Yankees' Antonio Cabello: Tearing up GCL

Cabello is hitting .313/.416/.550 with five home runs and five steals in 151 plate appearances in the Gulf Coast League.

A 17-year-old Venezuelan center fielder who signed with the Yankees last December, Cabello received a promotion from the Dominican Summer League after just six games and has taken the GCL by storm. He is walking at a 12.6 percent clip while striking out under 20 percent of the time (19.9 percent), which makes his power (.242 ISO) at such a young age that much more impressive. He operates with a very pull-heavy approach (57 percent), but there's plenty of time for him to refine that aspect of his game. He is hitting just .212 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games, so a promotion to the Appalachian League may not be imminent.