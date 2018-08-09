Yankees' Antonio Cabello: Tearing up GCL
Cabello is hitting .313/.416/.550 with five home runs and five steals in 151 plate appearances in the Gulf Coast League.
A 17-year-old Venezuelan center fielder who signed with the Yankees last December, Cabello received a promotion from the Dominican Summer League after just six games and has taken the GCL by storm. He is walking at a 12.6 percent clip while striking out under 20 percent of the time (19.9 percent), which makes his power (.242 ISO) at such a young age that much more impressive. He operates with a very pull-heavy approach (57 percent), but there's plenty of time for him to refine that aspect of his game. He is hitting just .212 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games, so a promotion to the Appalachian League may not be imminent.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Advice: tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...