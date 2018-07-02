Yankees' Antonio Gomez: Lands with Yankees

Gomez agreed to a $600,000 deal with the Yankees on Monday.

The well-round Venezuelan catcher ranked as the No. 11 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com, and was No. 14 according to Baseball America. He has a monster arm and very quick transfer and release, so controlling the running came should be a cinch for Gomez in pro ball. His receiving isn't quite as advanced, but he has plenty of time to improve in that area and remain at the position. Offensively, Gomez has an easy swing and can spray the ball to all fields. He probably won't develop a plus hit tool or plus power, but could be solid in both of those areas. The 16-year-old backstop already measures in at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, so he will need to stay on top of his conditioning as he matures.