Play

Gomez was returned to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Braves selected Gomez with the seventh overall pick in the Rule 5 draft, but after giving up 10 earned runs in 8.1 spring innings, Atlanta simply had no spot for him on the roster. The 25-year-old will now report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'll continue to continue to develop.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories