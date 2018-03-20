Yankees' Anyelo Gomez: Given back to Yankees
Gomez was returned to the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Braves selected Gomez with the seventh overall pick in the Rule 5 draft, but after giving up 10 earned runs in 8.1 spring innings, Atlanta simply had no spot for him on the roster. The 25-year-old will now report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'll continue to continue to develop.
