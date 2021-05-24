Chapman (4-0) allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning to earn the win against the White Sox on Sunday.

Chapman was charged with a blown save since he gave up his first run of the season to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning Sunday. However, the Yankees scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Chapman his fourth win of the 2021 campaign. He's now posted a 0.47 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 19 innings this season.