Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows homer in four-out save

Chapman allowed a solo home run but still recorded his 23rd save of the season while striking out three over 1.1 innings Monday against the Phillies.

Chapman was called upon with two outs in the eighth inning, closing out the frame on one pitch with the tying man at the plate. He allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning, ending a string of 11 straight scoreless outings, but he still closed out the two-run victory. Chapman now carries a 1.29 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP while sitting second in the American League in saves.